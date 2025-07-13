Photo courtesy iStock

MIAMI – The President Donald Trump administration cut federal funding for a program designed to expand internet access for several rural and Black communities across the U.S.

Florida and Georgia were among the states that would have benefited from the Digital Equity Capacity Program which provides high-speed internet services to rural and low-income areas.

According to reports, Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is slashing roughly $2.5 billion for the program which was approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) several years ago to eliminate internet access disparity for Black communities.

The grants were designed to help Black and brown communities as well as seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and low-income families.

Funding from the grant would have improved cell tower service across the state and provided access to fiber optic internet in rural and Black communities, where the median income is $50,000.

The plan also aimed to expand telehealth services and upgrade digital literacy to help vulnerable populations identify cyber and telephone scammers.