WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Palm Beach County Commissioners voted to scale back on DEI initiatives to avoid losing millions of federal funding.

Commissioners called an emergency meeting to take action to comply with President Donald Trump’s DEI policies and threaten to cut off funding to local governments who continue to promote DEI programs.

As a result, portions of the county’s Equal Business Opportunity ordinances are suspended, and the county’s Office of DEI was eliminated.

Rolling back on DEI allows the county to receive roughly $330 million in federal grant money.