Photo courtesy of Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -Palm Beach County has extended the deadline for its air conditioning replacement program for low-income homeowners.

Palm Beach County’s Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Replacement Program offers financial assistance up to $15,000 to replace AC units for homeowners who qualify under certain guidelines.

That include homeowners must reside in Palm Beach County and own the home, and meet income eligibility requirements, have an inoperable HVAC system that no longer heats or cools, an HVAC unit that is at least 7 years old (with proof of high energy bills), and a medical need for a controlled environment (with documentation from a physician).

The deadline for applications has been extended to June 16. You can apply for assistance here or call 833-273-9455.