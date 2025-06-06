Photo courtesy of begian-navy.be

MIAMI – The names of civil rights leaders and abolitionists could be removed from U.S. naval ships, according to CBS News.

The Department of Defense is mulling renaming the ships including the USNS Harriet Tubman and others named after Black pioneers and labor leaders.

Such a proposal is part of President Trump’s DEI crackdown which is spilling over to the U.S. military.

Other ships under consideration for renaming include ones honoring Thurgood Marshall, the nation’s first Black Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dolores Huerta, Lucy Stone, Cesar Chavez, and Medgar Evers.

Hegseth has already officially ordered the renaming of a ship honoring the late Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to public office in California.

Milk was assassinated in 1978.