Photo courtesy of mymcmedia.org

MIAMI – A housing assistance program for low-income people will open on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8 a.m., when Miami-Dade County will start receiving applications for its waiting list.

The Project-Based Voucher program will run through Friday, June 20, 20254 at 11:59 p.m.

The program helps low-income people find affordable places to stay.

The applications will be accepted only online at https://miamidadevoucher.myhousing.com in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, using any internet-enabled device.

Only one application per household is allowed.

To see the full list of developments available in the County visit: section-8-public-notice-eng.pdf

“This program is just one example of what Miami-Dade County is doing to ensure that every resident of Miami-Dade has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement.