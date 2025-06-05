Photo courtesy of freepik.com

MIAMI – A program at the University of Alabama designed to mentor and tech train Black girls has been suspended after losing a $3.5 million grant due to President Trump’s DEI policy.

The National Science Foundation awarded the grant for the school’s Legacy program to support 600 students from Alabama, Mississippi, Ohio and Michigan through 2028, according to News One.

The program was launched in 2019 and has been successful with 72 percent of Black girls in the program achieved a 3 or higher score on their AP exams, outperformed the national average for all demographics, including white, and Asian males

Legacy helped Black girls overcome underrepresentation in the tech industry with only 3 percent in the U.S. for tech workforce.

With the program now in limbo, its future remains uncertain, along with the opportunity it promised to hundreds of underrepresented students.