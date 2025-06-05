Photo courtesy of Getty images

MIAMI – Teenage drivers are now required to pass a driver education class to receive their learner’s permit under a new Florida law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into law which adds an extra requirement for teenagers between ages 15 and 17 before they can drive.

Senate Bill 994 also requires teens to get parental approval, complete a Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education course, pass a vision and hearing test as well as a written driver exam.

After driving under a learner’s license for a year, or reaching age 18, they can obtain a Florida driver’s license.

The FLHSMV requires a parent, legal guardian or responsible adult over 21 years old to complete a Certification of Minor Driving Experience Form, certifying the driver has 50 hours of driving experience, of which 10 hours must be at night. The driver must also pass a driving skills test.

The new law will take effect on July 1.