Photo courtesy of Freepik.com

MIAMI – A proposed Florida bill would make it a little easier for students to graduate from high school.

Senate Bill 166 is proposing to scale back on graduation requirements for algebra 1 and grade 10 English language arts, which students must pass to receive their high school diploma.

Senator Corey Simon’s bill would ease that requirement by making these tests a percentage of the final course grade instead of a graduation requirement.

The test would account for 30 percent of a student’s final course grade.

According to a study, in the 2022-2023 school year. 41 percent of students passed the algebra I test, and 49 percent passed the ELA test.

The current graduation requirements in the state would keep thousands of students from earning their diplomas.

If this bill is passed, it will go into effect on July 1st.