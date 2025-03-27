Photo courtesy of Tamarac.org

TAMARAC, Fla. – In an effort to empower young students, Tamarac City Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton is championing a new $1 million scholarship program at Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy.

The program will focus on quality education and creating an environment for academic success in Tamarac.

Each student will receive $2,500 for their college education or trade school programs.

The scholarship program is funded by a $150,000 yearly donation from Waste Management, which totaled over $1 million in seven years.

The program will dole out $112,500 in scholarships each year to students in the city, and $22,500 will go to CareerSource Broward each year.

This will ensure five more internships for Tamarac students aged 16 to 18.

The city’s three public schools will also receive $3,750 annually each to fund programs of their choice.

“I am thrilled to see this initiative come to fruition,” said Bolton, who advocated for the program. “The Tamarac Scholars program will provide invaluable support to our students, empowering them to pursue their academic and career goals. I am grateful to Waste Management for their generous donation and commitment to our community.”

Applications for the program will open at 9 a.m. on April 1, 2025.

To be eligible, students must be Tamarac residents attending a 2-year or 4-year college or university, as well as trade schools.

Applications must include proof of residency and a letter of acceptance from the school or program.

For more information, please contact Maria Smith at (954) 597-3473 or the City’s scholarship website at https://www.tamarac.org/1466/Tamarac-Scholars-Program