Photo courtesy of Lookupaplate.com

MIAMI – In an effort to crackdown on hit and run drivers, Florida is proposing a law which requires motorists to display two license plates on the front and back of their vehicles.

State Senator Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) is sponsoring the bill named Lilly Glaubach Act, named after a 13-year-old Tampa girl who was struck by car while riding her bike home from school.

Two license plates would give witnesses a better chance to copy the number down for the police to track down the driver.

The bill also requires a driver involved in a crash to provide a police report to a vehicle repair shop before any work to fix the damages estimated to cost at least $5,000.

Gruters said drivers wouldn’t have to pay a double fee for the two license plates.

It would make Florida the 30th state to require most vehicles to display two tags.