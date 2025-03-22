Photo courtesy of Occhionotizie.it

MIAMI – George Foreman, former world boxing champion who beat Joe Fraizer by knockout for the title and faced Muhammad Ali in the famous Rumble in the Jungle in Zaire, has died, his family says.

He was 76.

The Houston, Texas native retired from boxing in 1977 and became a minister and made a comeback 10 years later.

At the age of 45, Foreman, 6’3, 191 pounds, became the oldest world heavyweight boxing champion when he defeated Michael Moore by knockout in 1994.

In 1991, Foreman challenged then-world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, losing by a unanimous decision but proved boxing experts wrong who said he wouldn’t last past the 6th round.

Foreman retired from boxing for a second time in 1999 and became an analyst for HBO Sports.

He finished his career with a record of 76-5, 68 wins by KO.

Foreman was gold medalist at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

He was also an entrepreneur for his George Foreman Grill, which sold 100 million units since 2009.

Foreman is survived by his wife and 12 children– five sons and seven daughters.

He named all five of his sons George.