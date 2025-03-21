Photo courtesy of the city of Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The city of Miramar is hosting its Autism Acceptance Month Community Resource Walk and Fair.

The event raises awareness for people with special needs and ways to access disability resources for physical and emotional support.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at 8 a.m. at Henry D. Perry Park, 3400 Southwest 69th Avenue.

A large turnout is expected for a great cause.

A shuttle bus that leaves at 7 a.m. from the Miramar Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway, will transport participants to Henry D. Park.

For more information, call 954-602-3000