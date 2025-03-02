Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – R&B recording artist Angie Stone died in a car crash early Saturday morning in Alabama.

She was 63.

According to reports, Stone and her entourage were traveling on Interstate 65 near Montgomery when their van crashed with an 18-wheeler and flipped over three times.

Stone, who was a passenger, was the only one who died.

Other members were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Stone had finished performing in Alabama and was headed to Baltimore, Maryland to sing during halftime of a college basketball game.

The Grammy-nominated singer rose to prominence in the 1970s as a member of female rap group The Sequence before a solo career that produced hits like “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”

She was also a member of the R&B trio Vertical Hold.

Tributes from fans, fellow recording artists and other celebrities poured in on social media for the singer, who many say touched many lives with her music and inspiration.