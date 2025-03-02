Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – President Donald Trump signed an executive order to make English the official language in America.

The United States previously adopted an official language.

The Trump administration said the move would allow new Americans to adopt a national language that opens doors to greater opportunities.

South Florida is home to one of the largest Hispanic populations in the U.S., where Spanish is their first choice of language.

Most Hispanics criticize the move, saying it’s not a pressing issue compared to others that need addressing like inflation.