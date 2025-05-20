Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning and kids at the Overtown Youth Center celebrate truck donation

Photo courtesy of Rick Case Automotive Group

MIAMI – The Overtown Youth Center (OYC) just got a huge lift.

Rick Case Automotive Group donated a pickup truck to the OYC which will be used to transport supplies to the facility, 450 N.W. 14th Avenue.

Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, delivered the truck during a special occasion, surprising OYC founder NBA Hall of Famer and former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning and kids.

Alonzo founded the center in 2002, along with real estate developer Martin Z. Margulies to create a safe haven for children living in Overtown, which was a hotbed of drug abuse and gun violence, and neighboring communities in Miami.

OYC provides educational, health, wellness, social, financial and career resources, services and programs.

“The organization’s mission is to inspire, empower and enrich the lives of youth, adults and families,” said Case. “I am inspired by OYC’s mission and the positive impact they have on the youth and community of this Miami neighborhood. It is my pleasure to hand these keys to Alonzo, and I hope this truck helps the center run more efficiently.”

Tina Brown, CEO of Mourning Family Foundation- OYC & Honey Shine, said the center is deeply grateful to Rita Case for the generous donation of a Chevrolet Silverado to OYC Miami. “In these challenging philanthropic times, contributions like this are more than gifts, they are investments in our mission,” said Brown “By supporting our operational and program logistics, this donation allows us to direct more of our resources toward what matters most: strengthening the lives of children and families in our community. Thank you for helping us drive impact where it’s needed most.”