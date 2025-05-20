Photo courtesy of wallpapertag.com

MIAMI – President Donald Trump signed an executive order which requires commercial truck drivers to speak English during their shifts, a move immigrants are calling unconstitutional.

Trump’s latest degree reinforces a federal law that limits drivers to speak the English language, which was abolished under the President Obama administration in 2016.

The order goes into effect on June 25, 2025.

About 18 percent of U.S. truck drivers are foreign-born, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Statistics.

Some critics say the order could affect communication with dispatchers and law enforcement during emergencies.