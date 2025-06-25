Photo courtesy of Wallpaper Cave

MIAMI – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he’s giving all state employees an extra day off during the July 4 Independence Day weekend celebration.

All state offices will be closed on Thursday, July 3 and July 4th in celebration of America’s 249th Independence Day weekend and as Florida leads up to America’s 205th anniversary.

“In anticipation of America’s upcoming semi quincentennial celebration in 2026, I am giving state employees a longer weekend this year to celebrate,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and reflect on the importance and meaning of our nation’s founding.”

State office closures will create a four-day holiday weekend which will benefit nearly 100,000 people in the State Personnel System.

The governor is also approving a 2% raise, funded through the state’s annual budget, for state employees, which will go into effect July 1, 2025.

At DeSantis’ request, this raise will not be applied to the salary of the governor.