Texas U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett

MIAMI – U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), a rising political star in Washington and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, has decided to drop out of the race for the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The spot is the highest of leadership roles in Congress including launching investigations into political corruption and pursuing impeachment charges against the president.

According to published reports, the freshmen congresswoman confirmed her decision, just hours before House Democrats were set to vote on the new ranking member.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) is now the favorite to win the position after securing backing from the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

Others seeking the top spot are Reps. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass) and Kweisi Mfume (D-Md).

It was Crockett’s second attempt in seeking a powerful leadership role in Congress.

In November 2024, she lost her bid for chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.