DAVIE, Fla. – The town of Davie and the Broward County Tax Collector are teaming up to host a monthly event to bring services closer to home for residents

The event will kick off July 10, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Davie Pine Island Multipurpose Center, 3801 S. Pine Island Road, when officials from the Tax Collector’s Office will be on hand to offer services.

Services include property tax discounts, payment plans and e-billing.

The event will be held the second Thursday of each month.

For more information about this event, please contact the Tax Collector’s Office at 954-872-4594 or mdiago@browardtax.org or the Town at 954-797-1045 or vperez@davie-fl.gov.