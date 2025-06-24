Photo courtesy of wallpaperaccess.com

MIAMI – The unemployment rate in South Florida experienced a slight uptick during the month of May.

Last month’s regional jobless rate was 3.1 percent, an increase from three percent in April.

According to the Florida Department of Commerce, people landing jobs remain steady in several occupations including construction, which added 700 jobs.

Despite impact on tariffs and immigration enforcement, the construction industry had the most hiring of employees in May.

The regional retail industry lost the most jobs in May and tourism hiring was essentially flat.

The Miami area continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation among large metropolitan areas and the lowest in Florida.