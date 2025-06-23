Photo courtesy of wordinblack.com

MIAMI – More students face mental health issues during summer recess and Miami-Dade Public Schools is keeping the free telehealth services active all year long.

The virtual Hazel Telehealth services, in partnership with the school district, debuted in February 2025 for students to use during school hours and at home if severely needed.

Some students and parents were worried the program, with support from United Healthcare, would be placed on hold and resumed at the start of the next school year.

The school district confirmed students can access the services through Hazel Health during the summer.

“Both mental health services and health services, specially through our new telehealth partnership with Hazel Health, run all summer long,” Elmo Lugo, a communications specialist with Miami-Dade Public Schools, said.

According to Hazel Health, about 1 in 5 children face mental health challenges including depression and anxiety which can lead to withdrawal, substance abuse or contemplating suicide.

“This initiative, supported through an investment by UnitedHealthcare, is part of a broader effort announced last year to provide virtual school-centered health care for up to 1 million students across select states nationwide,” Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres said in February. “Our schools have evolved into comprehensive support hubs where students can access vital resources that foster success both academically and personally