Photo courtesy trfm.com.au

MIAMI – Just because school is out for the summer doesn’t mean drivers can speed in school zones.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office announced traffic enforcement for speeding violations will be enacted during the summer.

Law enforcement wants to ensure the safety of kids as some Miami-Dade schools are hosting summer school and summer camps, where sheriff deputies will use a camera detection system which was launched in November 2024.

Enforcement began June 20 and will go on through July 25th, and will be in effect the entire school day, including 30 minutes before classes begin and 30 minutes after dismissal.

Speeding tickets are $100 dollars and would be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.