Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – The Motown Museum, which has been a popular Detroit mainstay since 1985, will be shutting down public tours in the fall while the building undergoes a $75 million expansion.

The museum currently sits in the Hitsville, U.S.A. building, Motown’s original headquarters and recording studio. However, a 40,000-square-foot complex will soon stand behind it.

“To continue momentum with our expansion, this is a necessary step toward completing our bold vision for Motown Museum,” Robin Terry, the museum’s chairwoman said in a statement. “When we resume tours, the expanded museum will be completed. Visitors from around the world will experience an immersive, one-of-a-kind tribute to the Motown legacy, with more important stories of those who built it being told, inspiring and engaging generations to come. Throughout this process, Hitsville, U.S.A., will continue to be thoughtfully preserved and receive needed maintenance and care.”

Motown Records launched the careers of the Jackson Five, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Aretha Franklin and Steve Wonder, just to name a few.

She said the museum’s expansion should be finished in the summer of 2026.