Photo courtesy of ticketfit.com

MIAMI – Florida drivers, beware.

Starting July 1, a new state law will go into effect which could land speeders in jail if they exceed more than 50 mph over the speed limit.

A $500 fine will be levied against first-time offenders and face possibly 30 days in jail.

Violating the law for a second time will get drivers a $1,000 fine, 90 days in jail and their driving privileges suspended for an entire year.

Florida passed the law to crackdown on accidents on the roadways caused by excessive speeding.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 11 percent of road deaths are due to speeding,

The new law was inspired by the tragic death of 11-year-old Anthony Reznick, who was killed by a driver with a history of speeding violations in Florida.

The driver never served time in jail for causing the death of Reznick or his speeding violations.