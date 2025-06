Photo courtesy vecteezy.com

MIAMI – Florida’s minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour in September 2026.

Increasing the wage was part of a 2000 constitutional amendment to reach the $15 per hour threshold by this year.

After the amendment passed, the wage first was raised to $13 and $14 per hour.

This comes amid a proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. It hasn’t been raised since 2009.