Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – White employees at a car service center in North Carolina are facing backlash after mocking the Juneteenth holiday in front of a Black customer.

According to Black Information Network, the employees at Synergy Auto Care in Wilson, North Carolina didn’t like the fact that banks closed on the June 19 holiday and started mocking the meaning of Juneteenth.

The moment was captured on YouTube. “Juneteenth, a new holiday they started a few years ago,” one employee said.

“Okey dokey,” the customer responded with apparent sarcasm.

A second employee joined in on the conversation, saying with a laugh, “I know, right.”

Offended, the Black woman grabbed her keys from one of the employees and drove off.

The woman’s name was not known.

People took to YouTube and Facebook to denounce the employees’ behavior and praised the woman for declining the services.

Synergy Auto Care released a statement on social media along with the video and it was all a big misunderstanding.

The company said an employee asked why the banks were closed on June 19 and a colleague replied because of the Juneteenth holiday.

The auto care center said it doesn’t tolerate racism or discrimination and posted the video for people to judge for themselves.