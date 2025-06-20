Photo courtesy of Southern Bancorp

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FDHSMV) is warning people of a text scam threatening to suspend their driver privileges if they don’t pay an unpaid traffic ticket.

The texts pose a serious threat which can bilk people out of their money.

“The scam claims the recipient has an unpaid traffic ticket and threatens to suspend their driver license and vehicle registration if payment is not made immediately through a fraudulent link,” the DMV said in a statement.

The FDHSMV said it has received reports of the scam across the state.

“While the full extent of the scam is unknown, the threat is serious.”

FLHSMV is urging people to ignore the texts because the agency it never contacts residents via text demanding payment or threatening suspension or arrest.