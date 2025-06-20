Cavin Yarbrough of R&B group Yarbrough and Peoples (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

MIAMI – Cavin Yarbrough, one-half of the R&B duo Yarbrough and Peoples, has died, according to reports.

He was 72.

Yarbrough died on June 19, 2025, due to complications from heart disease.

His wife and longtime musical partner, Alisa Peoples, confirmed his passing.

“He was the love of my life, my protector. Now he’s my guardian angel,” she said on social media.

Formed in the late 1970s in Dallas, Texas, Yarbrough and Peoples brought a fresh fusion of R&B, funk, and early electronic elements to the music scene.

Their breakout hit, “Don’t Stop the Music,” topped the Billboard R&B chart in 1981 and became a gold-certified anthem that still fills dance floors today.

The duo was discovered by Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band and signed by Lonnie Simmons to Total Experience Records. Their debut album,

The Two of Us, launched them into stardom and set the tone for 1980s R&B with its signature groove and catchy synth-heavy production.