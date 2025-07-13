Photo courtesy of the city of Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – The city of Tamarac is hosting its annual Back to School Splash on August 2, 2025, from 10 am to 1 pm.

The event will take place at the Caporella Aquatic Center located at 9300 NW 58th Street.

Kids can enjoy a fun day of live music, aquatic games and win prizes.

The first 50 children, ages 5–12, will receive a back-to-school goodie bag.

Admission is $5 per person. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-to-school-splash-tickets-1470195697909?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.