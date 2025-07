Are you a Broward County resident in grades 6-12 with a talent, passion, or skill to share? This is your chance to shine like a star. Join Commissioner John T. Hodgson and the City of Lauderhill, Saturday, July 12, Lauderdale Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Pl., for an evening of incredible performances, and you could be among the winners of cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Free admission, visit lauderhill-fl.gov.