MIAMI – A California high school track star who won the 400 meters in the state championship was disqualified and stripped of her title over a post-victory celebration.

According to the Mercury News, North Salina High School sophomore Clara Adams, 16, crossed the finish line and ran over to celebrate with her father who handed her a fire extinguisher.

He’s her sprinter coach as well.

Adams used the extinguisher to spray on her shoes as they were on fire, paying homage to Olympic gold medalist Maurice Green who used a fire extinguisher to cool off his hot feet at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

However, the moment was quickly extinguished by California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) officials, who viewed Adams’ actions as unsportsmanlike and disqualified her.

“I don’t know what’s going through my mind right now,” Adams told the Mercury News.

Adams’ father, coaches and teammates were outraged over the decision, indicating it was a harmless post victory celebration.

The decision was handed down minutes before the young track star was about to run the 200 meters, but because she was disqualified for what was ruled an unsportsmanlike act, Adams was not allowed to run the race where she was one of the favorites to win.

According to CIF’s code of conduct, athletes are expected to “be a good sport, teach and model class, be gracious in victory and accept defeat with dignity; encourage student-athletes to give fallen opponents a hand, compliment extraordinary performance, and show sincere respect in pre- and post-game rituals.

Green, who won the gold medal in the 100m and 4x 100m relay, said on social media the CIF should reserve its decision and give Adams back her medal and state championship.

“When I heard, because it happened, and then people just started calling me ‘This girl who just ran the 400 did your celebration’ I was like huh? What?” Greene said.