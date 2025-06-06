Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – An unarmed Black man was viciously attacked in an Indiana bar by a white biker gang which is currently being investigated as a hate crime.

The May 30 fight at Pike’s Pub in Fort Wayne went viral on social media, sparking outrage in the Black community and calling for the arrest and prosecution of the white men involved.

The video shows a Black man talking with the white men before the conversation escalated into a brawl.

The Black man was outnumbered and attacked by The Outlaws Motorcycle Club as the white men allegedly hurled racial slurs.

The police responded to the scene and broke up the fight, but no arrests were made, according to news reports.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker calls the video ‘disturbing.’ and the incident will be investigated as a hate crime