Photo courtesy of ncchurches.org

MIAMI – President Donald Trump signed two executive orders which would ban cashless bail in the United States.

One order takes away federal funding from states and cities that refuse to give up cashless bail, and the other specifically moves to end the policy in Washington, D.C., as part of Trump’s ongoing takeover of law enforcement in the nation’s capital.

Originally, bail is collateral to make sure people charged with crimes show up for their court appearances in which the accused must pay money up front in order to be released from jail.

The accused gets back the money if they show up to court and loses it if they don’t return.

People who can’t afford bail money must stay in the lock up.

Under Trump’s new policy, cashless bail requires judges to set bail amounts at $0 for certain offenses like misdemeanor and nonviolent felonies, allowing suspects to go free without putting up money up front.

The details vary between states and cities, but violent crimes like murder and assault are often exempted from cashless bail policies. Judges also usually have the power to order that someone be kept in custody if they’re considered to be a danger to the community.