Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

MIAMI – As she begins her nationwide book tour, former Vice President Kamala Harris won’t have Secret Service protection.

Her political rival, President Donald Trump, yanked the protection which was extended for 18-months by former President Biden before he left office, according to NBC News.

Originally, vice presidents have six months protection when they leave political office.

Earlier this year, Trump announced that he was terminating Secret Service protection for Biden’s two adult children, Hunter and Ashley Biden.

Federal law requires that the Secret Service provide protection to former presidents and their spouses for the rest of their lives unless they decline it.

The agency is also authorized to protect former presidents’ children until age 16.

Harris book “107 Days” chronicles her 2024 Presidential campaign against Trump.

The former vice president was the Democratic Party’s top choice when Biden decided not to seek reelection.

Harris’ book tour kicks off in September including in Miami on November 20.