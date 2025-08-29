Photo courtesy of compareremit.com

MIAMI – The President Trump administration is proposing to limit the length of time foreign students can stay in the U.S. while studying for their college degrees.

International students, including those granted visas, would be allowed to remain in the U.S. for four years, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A spokesperson said the rule would end visa abuse and increase the agency’s ability to properly vet and oversee these individuals.

“For too long, past Administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the U.S. virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing untold amounts of taxpayer dollars, and disadvantageous U.S. citizens,” a DHS spokesperson said in a press release.

“This new proposed rule would end that abuse once and for all by limiting the amount of time certain visa holders are allowed to remain in the U.S., easing the burden on the federal government to properly oversee foreign students and their history,” the spokesperson added.

Foreign students, notably, typically pay more tuition and receive fewer scholarship opportunities, meaning the proposed rule may have a financial impact on U.S. colleges if it leads to a dip in international enrollment.