Photo courtesy of the town of Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park is eradicating its “Business Tax Receipts” for the 2022-2026 fiscal year which would save local businesses an average of $300 to $700.

Town officials said the idea is to promote a business friendly city under its motto, “The Small Town that Means Big Business.”

The said the town’s largest business pays more than $13,000 per year in business tax receipts.

Pembroke Park has more than 600 businesses, including Amazon, Coca-Cola and other Fortune 500 companies.