MIAMI – The President Donald Trump administration announced that two million undocumented immigrants have been deported or self-deported in the first eight months into his second non-consecutive term.

As part of Trump’s largest illegal immigration crackdown, 1.6 million immigrants self-deported and 400,000 were sent back to their home countries or other nations that agreed to take them.

“The Trump administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office,” the Department of Homeland Security said. “DHS has made it clear: the era of open borders is over. For four straight months, United States Customs and Border Protection has released zero illegal aliens into the country.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the numbers prove “President Trump’s policies and Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s leadership are working and making American communities safe.”