Hollywood Democratic State Rep. Maie Woodson (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – State Representative Marie Woodson was recognized as Legislator of the Year for her dedication to democracy.

The Broward Democratic Senior Caucus honored her during a recent ceremony for sponsoring bills in an effort to improve the lives of Flordians.

She successfully sponsored measures to expand coverage for supplemental breast exams, aid young adults who were in the state foster care system, safeguard Spanish speakers against “notario fraud” and support clean water infrastructure.

Other awardees included former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who was given a Lifetime Achievement Award; Dolphin Democrats President Alfredo Olvera, who took Caucus President of the Year honors; and Activism Award winners Jill Aronofsky and Ann Zucker.