Florida Memorial University is Miami Dade’s only HBCU

MIAMI – A scholarship program for HBCUs provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been put on hold pending a review of the program to make sure it’s in compliance with President Trump’s decree to drop DEI requirements.

According to United Press International, the USDA put a freeze on the 1890 scholarship program until further notice.

In addition, the American Bar Association has suspended its DEI accreditation requirement for law schools through August 31.

Although the program is suspended, current program participants remain fully funded.

The program is designed to increase the number of minority students majoring in agriculture, food and national resource science programs.

Students receive full tuition, employment, employee benefits, fees, books and room and board for up to four years in college.

The scholarship program is intended for 19 of the nation’s designated 1890s land-grant universities and Tuskegee University, and in 2024 supported 94 students at a cost of $19 million.