Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of America

MIAMI – U.S. soldiers protecting the country on U.S. soil and abroad receive letters daily from family and non-family members expressing their gratitude for putting their lives on the line.

But the Girl Scouts of America wants to send them some cookies to light up their taste buds.

The Girls Scouts of Southeast Florida has launched its 17th annual Cookies for the Military program for the community to donate boxes or cases of Girl Scouts cookies that will be sent to service members stationed in the U.S. and overseas.

The organization’s goal is to donate 75,000 cookie boxes.

In 2024, more nearly 58,000 boxes were donated, marking a 1.9 percent increase from the previous year.

Since the program debuted in 2009, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida has shipped more than 813,000 boxes to U.S. troops through partnerships with nonprofit organizations that provide care packages and support to service members and their families, including Forgotten Soldiers, Operation Homefront, American Legion and Soldiers’ Angels.

“It’s so important that we let our service members know that they are appreciated and that we are thinking about them,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. “It’s not just a sweet treat for them. No matter where they are stationed, the cookies are a taste of home and symbolic of our love and gratitude. We thank our community for their generosity and support of this program.”

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida serves more than 6,900 girls in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties.

For more information on the Girl Scouts Cookies for the Military program or to volunteer, call 561-427-0177 or visit www.gssef.org.