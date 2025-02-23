Jacksonville Senator Tracie Davis

Photo courtesy of Florida Politics

MIAMI – Four months after Amendment 4, which asked voters to repeal Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, failed at the polls, Florida Democrats will try their hands at overturning the law.

Senator Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville) has filed a bill to throw out the ban and would change abortion availability up until viability during the upcoming Florida Legislative Session.

Viability is considered around the 24-week mark of pregnancy.

But Democrats face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spearheaded the 6-week abortion ban which took effect in 2023.

DeSantis campaigned against Amendment 4 which failed to reach the 60 percent voter threshold in November 2024.

Fentrice Driskell, a Tampa Democrat, said the odds are stacked against the party.

“I understand the obvious math, which is that the Democrats are in the minority, and unfortunately, we don’t have the numbers that we need to pass this on our own,” she said in a statement.