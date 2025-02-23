Photo courtesy 0f Getty Images

MIAMI – President Donald Trump revoked the extension of Temporary Protection Status Protection (TPS) for Haitians granted under the Biden administration shortly before he left office, sending the migrants in fear that they will be deported.

Trump’s decree will impact about 500,000 Haitians nationwide, who were given TPS for humanitarian relief to work and live in the U.S. until the conditions in Haiti improve.

Their TPS was set to end in 2026.

The president also rolled back TPS for Venezuelans last week, sparking protests throughout South Florida and his executive order may draw lawsuits to stymie deportation.

Barring a reversal, Haitians’ TPS will expire in August and face deportation amid the ongoing gang violence that is responsible for thousands of deaths since 2021.

Gangs are also responsible for rape, home seizures and blocking food delivers and medical supplies needed to treat Haitians stricken with illnesses.

The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement that the Trump administration was rescinding the 18-month TPS extension, as part of the president’s immigration crackdown operation.

“The Trump administration is ripping stability away from half a million Haitians who have built their lives here, children, workers, parents, and neighbors who have become integral to American communities and contributed to our economy,” Beatriz Lopez, co-executive director of the Immigration Hub, an immigrant advocacy organization, said in a statement. “Deporting people to a country plagued by violence and political turmoil is unconscionable and stripping them of legal status will only force working families into the shadows, inflicting fear in children and their loved ones and leaving industries like healthcare, construction, and hospitality scrambling for workers.”

South Florida is home to one of the largest Haitian populations in the U.S.

They feared deportation once Trump returned to the White House and launched his illegal immigration crackdown operation.

Trump made disparaging remarks about Haitian Americans including spreading a false rumor that migrants in Springfield, Ohio were killing and eating their neighbors’ pets.