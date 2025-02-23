Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that additional law enforcement officers will be trained to enforce immigration laws including arresting and detaining suspected illegal immigrants.

DeSantis said the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agreed to train law enforcement officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to enforce immigration laws within the state.

DeSantis, last week, signed an executive order for the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Agricultural Law Enforcement for training to help President Trump carry out his illegal immigration crackdown operation.

Once trained and approved by ICE, state law enforcement officials will be allowed to interrogate and detain suspected illegal immigrants to determine their right to be in the United States.

If they are found to be in violation of proper immigration status, they will be further detained and processed for state or federal criminal offenses.

Officers also will be given power to arrest and detain any suspected illegal immigrants who attempt to enter the United States through ports or traveling by personal vessels.

“Florida is setting the example for states in combating illegal immigration and working with the Trump Administration to restore the rule of law,” DeSantis said. “By allowing our state agents and law enforcement officers to be trained and approved by ICE, Florida will now have more enforcement personnel deputized to assist federal partners. That means deportations can be carried out more efficiently, making our communities safer as illegal aliens are removed.”