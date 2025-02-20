Photo courtesy of National College Resources Foundation

MIAMI – College representatives from around the nation will be hosting the 5th annual Black College Expo, where college-bound students have an opportunity to qualify for over $1 million in scholarships.

The expo, organized by the National College Resources Foundation, is scheduled for Saturday, March 8 at 10 a.m., at Turner Tech High School, 10151 N.W. 19th Avenue.

College representatives will meet with students to discuss college options and learn about programs, admissions requirements and financial aid.

They will also help students connect with college admissions officers.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.