Photo courtesy of Facebook

South Florida residents who are in good cardiovascular shape may want to participate in a long-distance running competition.

The 7th annual Miramar Health and Fitness 5K run is scheduled for Saturday, March 8 at 6:30 am at the Miramar Town Center, 2300 Civic Center Place.

The 5K run will be followed by a health fair at 8 am and Yoga session at 10 am.

Money prizes will be awarded to the first-place winner in the male group and female population.

Registration starts at $20 for a limited time at https://runsignup.com/Races.