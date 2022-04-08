MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – In partnership with the Miami-Dade Beacon Council and FuturePerfect Ventures, the City of Miami Beach sponsored a cryptocurrency thought leadership reception on April 5, 2022. The event coincides with the world’s largest cryptocurrency conference — Bitcoin 2022 — being held this week at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Bitcoin 2022 is expected to bring together more than 25,000 of the best and brightest ﬁn-tech leaders in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency space.

“Bitcoin is here, and we are proud to showcase its thought leaders and entrepreneurs right here in our City," explained Mayor Dan Gelber. "So many in this industry segment are flocking to our community to visit for a day or a lifetime. We welcome them and, in the words of my friend Mayor Suarez, ‘how can we help’?"

Miami-Dade County has emerged as a major global hub for pioneering technologies such as cryptocurrency, blockchain and NFTs, according to Jobanputra, founder and managing partner of FuturePerfect Ventures. "We are very pleased to partner with the City of Miami Beach, The Beacon Council and honored to have visionary journalist and author Laura Shin to discuss the opportunities for businesses, individuals and creators in one of the world’s most important centers for innovation," Jobanputra added.

Miami Beach is working strategically to attract ﬁnancial services and technology businesses with its low taxes and pool of talented employees. The city is not only business friendly, but also culturally vibrant with world-class hospitality, arts, restaurants and wellness experiences. The business incentive strategy is focused on appealing to forward-thinking startups and entrepreneurs while retaining existing ﬁrms seeking to expand their operations with initiatives such as the Job Creation Incentive Program, a performance-based incentive available to qualifying businesses that create or relocate a minimum of 10 full-time jobs as well as the city’s Expedited Plan Review and Permitting Incentive, which accelerates qualifying businesses with a 10-business-day building permit review process for new construction ofﬁce development or renovations.

The City of Miami Beach is also partnering with the Miami-Dade Beacon Council to host an engaging exhibition booth (Booth #463) during the four-day Bitcoin 2022 conference.

Later this month, the city will participate in the eMerge Americas 2022 conference — a venture-backed platform focused on transforming the Greater Miami and Miami Beach community into a tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event is a global tech conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 18-19. eMerge Americas 2022 is expected to attract more than 16,000 attendees from 40 countries and some 3,900 unique participating organizations.

Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian presented a proclamation to both Bitcoin 2022 organizer, BTC Media and eMerge Americas at the April 6 Miami Beach Commission meeting. “Miami Beach means business and we are successfully diversifying our economy with industries that are bringing high-paying jobs to the City and families that want to take advantage of our great beaches, parks, schools, and worldclass cultural institutions,” Samuelian said.

Mayor Gelber will deliver the welcome address in the Mayors-Only eMerge/U.S. Conference of Mayors eGOV Summit on April 19. The mayors will explore the role digital currency and blockchain technology can potentially play in city operations and how mayors can leverage it to drive innovation and expand job growth in their communities.

Attendees at both Bitcoin 2022 and eMerge Americas 2022 are encouraged to visit the City of Miami Beach exhibition booths to learn more about business incentives and how to successfully move and open a business in Miami Beach.