Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – After school programs will be available at Miami-Dade County parks as kids return to school on August 14.

The Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department announced the launch of new programs for kids to keep them active and learning during after school hours.

The programs include academic support, STEM, sports, arts and crafts, and a therapeutic program for teens with disabilities.

The program runs through June 4, 2026.

The fee for the program is $35 per week, in addition to a $15 registration fee.

For more information, visit miamidade.gov/parks.