Photo courtesy of Getty Images

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A senior citizens employment program that relied on federal dollars to survive is coming to an end due to cuts in funding.

The Urban League of Palm Beach County is among the national organizations that receive federal funds from the U.S. Department of Labor to support its Senior Community Service Employment Program.

The program received $1.8 million a year from the federal government which helped place thousands of seniors in part-time jobs in local communities and covered the wages for those workers.

The National Urban League provided the funding to keep the program going for two months after federal money was cut off.

The last day of the program will be Aug. 31.