TAMARAC, Fla. – Tamarac City Commissioner Krystal Patterson is hosting a free back-to-school health clinic for her constituents in District 3.

The event is set for Saturday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tamarac Park Recreation Center, located at 7501 North University Drive.

The first 60 students who are eligible for the health clinic will receive health screenings and other medical resources to make sure they are in good health.

The event is in partnership with Celina Costa, PA-C, of AAA Urgent Care.

Students must pre-register to secure a spot for the clinic. To register, visit Tamarac.me/PattersonBTS.