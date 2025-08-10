Photo courtesy of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Talented performing arts students who can sing, dance or play an instrument, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts is looking for you.

The center is hosting a free annual open house for Saturday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. 201 Southwest 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The open house is an opportunity for students to explore the programs it offers including singing, dance, improv and acting classes for children, teens and adults with classes for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Students can participate in community performances at the BrowardCenter after finishing classes with runs for 10 weeks.

Classes begin Tuesday, September 2.

Students can seek scholarships for classes through the Ronald Plotkin Scholarship Fund and the David Kilmnick & Robert Vitelli Scholarship Fund.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance via online form, email registrar@browardcenter.org, or call 954.468.2689.